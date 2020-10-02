Roman Reigns On Why It Sucked Watching WrestleMania 36 From Home, Making The Decision To Step Away From WWE

In a recent interview on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, Roman Reigns discussed watching WrestleMania 36 from home, making the decision to walk away from WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Roman Reigns on having to watch WrestleMania 36 from home: “It sucked. It was a two-night event, and I would imagine I would’ve closed one of those nights. For me, I’m a four-star general. I’ve main evented four WrestleManias. In my head, the fifth star was coming. It would’ve been on the back of the shirt, it would’ve been merchandised. To just not be involved – even last year, to be able to get healthy again and pretty much rush back – I really could’ve taken a lot more time for myself, but that’s part of the sacrifice. That’s part of being in that tippy-top guy area to where you’re constantly thinking about everybody and your contributions to the company and keeping it where it needs to be. That responsibility that sometimes you’re given and sometimes you take when you wear those shoes as the face of the WWE. There’s only a few guys out there who can really understand where I come from and that mindset and willing to put everything on the line – whether I’m healthy or not. I honestly would’ve kept going. If it wasn’t for my spleen being enlarged and legitimately being a danger for me to have physical contact, I would’ve tried to continue to wrestle if I could have. If it was physically possible for me to go through my treatments and wrestle, I probably would’ve. I would’ve at least wrestled with the idea.”

On making the decision to step away from WWE at the start of the pandemic: “I think the most defined thought I had was I made a lot of sacrifices on behalf of my family, and this is one area I’m not gonna make that sacrifice in. I’ll sacrifice my career, I’ll sacrifice the performance, hell, I’ll sacrifice the audience if I have to do to protect my family. I’ll quit. I’ll hang up the boots. I’ve done everything you can do in this business within sports entertainment and professional wrestling – there isn’t an accolade, there isn’t a moment I haven’t had, whether it was a WrestleMania moment, all the way to a house show. I’ve experienced everything you can possibly experience. So for me, it was about putting my family first. Right there, if I had to retire, I was willing to do it. For one of the first times in a long time, I put my family, they were 1A and there was nothing that was gonna change my mind. I needed to go away and wait until we were in a better place and understanding of the process, knowing exactly what this virus has done and how it’s affected everybody. I just feel far more comfortable with the way WWE has taken care of me to make me feel safe and make my family feel safe and make my wife feel safe. That’s been huge and critical to get me back in the ring.”

