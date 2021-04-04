Roman Reigns On Potential WrestleMania Match With The Rock, Decision To Pull Out Of WrestleMania 36

In a recent interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Roman Reigns discussed a potential WrestleMania match with The Rock, deciding to pull out of WrestleMania 36, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Roman Reigns on making the decision to pull out of WrestleMania 36 and focusing on his family: “I didn’t watch. To be honest, I didn’t watch that much of the product at all. Before I took that break, outside of things that I just couldn’t control, whether it was injury or my leukemia diagnosis and relapse, I’d been full-time the whole time. I was on the road. I didn’t miss shows. I wrestled hurt. I was on every single event, and for a long time, it was Friday all the way to Wednesday morning. So, I’d only get a day and a half at home. For a long time, I was running a crazy schedule. For me, it was just time to be able to put that all back into my family, put that back into my wife, give them the quality time and just kind of learn and really establish all the different languages of love that I needed to be able to put into my family, the most important part of my life.”

On the pandemic preventing a WrestleMania 37 match with The Rock and a potential match in the future between the two: “I’d say there’d be a lot better chance, but I like how everything happens because no disrespect to Tampa stadium, and obviously the conditions we’re in it’s going to be less people, but I’m grateful, and if we have 1,000 people out there, it’d be awesome. If not, even just the opportunity to go out there and perform in general, it’s fabulous, but we can’t lie about it. Dallas is humongous. Jerry World is giant. I’ve already done that. Over 100,000 people and main evented that spot. Huge, and then the following year, I’m in his backyard. Imagine me with another couple years of this dominance.

“In Hollywood, which is, God willing, the obvious next step if available, if everything happens correctly and it’s just meant to be. People in my position typically end up there. To be able to continue to build and then be able to tell that story with him, if he’s down, it’ll be cool. I want to create the largest, most monumental moments that sports entertainment can hold. So, if that involves him in the picture, absolutely, and it all comes back, and I think he would agree to this, it all comes back to the audience. What do our fans want to see? What’s going to entertain them? What’s going to create that escapism to where they feel like this isn’t even real? Those are the moments that I want to create, that Avenger-level, that like, ‘My God, what am I watching here? I didn’t even think this could be created.’ That’s what I’m looking to do.”

