Roman Reigns On Criticism That WWE Should’ve Turned John Cena Heel, Reaction To His Own Heel Turn

Roman Reigns was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport ahead of WWE SummerSlam, and the current Universal Champion discussed a variety of topics, including the reaction to his heel turn, the criticism that WWE should have turned John Cena heel, and much more. Here’s what Reigns had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Roman Reigns on the reaction from fans to his heel turn: “I think [the heel turn is] pretty much been on point with what I thought it would be. It was always kind of a mixed reaction, depending on where we were, what kind of event it was, it can go either in a negative way or a positive way. I think we’ve really kept that negative loud dislike for what I’m doing from a character standpoint but then we also have those fans that are just supportive Roman Reigns fans that are going to be with me no matter what. Then I think we have a large group of fans that were naysayers that possibly have respected the performance and grind that I’ve been in the past year or so. It’s been what we have hoped for for sure.”

On the criticism that WWE should have turned John Cena heel: “We can side seat drive his career and his life all we want but at the end of the day, he’s done pretty good and he’s still out there hustling and doing his thing. I think every man has their own path and their own decisions to influence that path. I think he did it his way and that’s the only way it should’ve happened.”