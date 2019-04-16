– Roman Reigns did an interview with Sports Illustrated, discussing his battle with leukemia. Highlights are below.

On Returning For WrestleMania: “After these past few months, I just wanted to be a part of the process.”

On Finding Out His Leukemia Was Back: “Leukemia feels like a death sentence. That’s how I felt when I was first diagnosed 11 years ago. This time, knowing what I’d been through, I immediately felt frightened and alone. I heard that word, leukemia, again. As a father, husband and provider, I was terrified.”

On Fan Support: “It was all the prayers and blessings from across the world, even from people who have no idea who Roman Reigns is. That’s what saved my life. I want people to know it’s the struggle that brings us all together. We’re all fighting some battle. Someone is out there connecting with you during your fight, even if you don’t realize it. If my story can somehow inspire someone to push another hour, or go through another treatment, then everything I went through was all worth it.”