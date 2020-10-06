Roman Reigns Reveals Picks For His WWE Mount Rushmore

In a recent edition of the Load Management podcast, Roman Reigns revealed his picks for his WWE Mount Rushmore and much more. You can read his comments below.

Roman Reigns on his picks for his WWE Mount Rushmore: “I’m just gonna start with Taker. That’s like the easy one in my mind, especially when it comes to overall. I think especially due to the way he’s continued to do it is The Rock. Now we’re getting into a really tough zone – you gotta do Steve [Austin] I think because of what he stood for and transitioning the whole game, and especially when it was nose-diving. For a couple of years, all the marbles were on him and the environment of the audience was changing as well – the whole dynamic, the internet was still the internet but people were still able to talk in terms of hardcore fans and stuff like that, and the connection there was different. And then it’s weird because I almost put these two dudes in the same category – Hulk Hogan and John Cena. They’re very similar with the kind of characters they were and the audience that they drew. But man, that’s five……I guess I’m gonna go with Hulk then. That’s just a true testament to Hulk Hogan and what he did.

“I think what really – and maybe it’s because of where I’m at in my career now – is the revamping of Hulk Hogan and becoming the nWo Hollywood Hulk Hogan and being able to transition and extend his career for another three or four years. Because he was able to utilize the bad side, it allowed him to bring back the red and yellow and be the old Hulk Hogan as well, which was genius to switch it up and throw legs on the old character for a little while and continue to make money and draw money is pretty smart. And it’s Hulk Hogan……..that’s how rich our tradition is because I feel bad not throwing in Shawn Michaels and then I feel even worse with The Nature Boy – I’m really close with Ric and he’s a good friend. To this day, he’s still one of the greats. If I wasn’t concerned with him taking bumps and stuff, I could still go out there and have a good one with him. That’s one of the keys with those guys – always staying relevant. They’re always current, somehow they’ve revamped themselves and molded themselves to what’s currently going on and what the kids are into. Presidents suck, entertainers are way better. There should be more slots on our Mount Rushmore. We should have at least six.”

