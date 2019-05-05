Roman Reigns Responds to WWE Saying He Won’t be on Raw: ‘Just Have My Music Ready’

– As previously reported, Smackdown Live roster member Roman Reigns declared that he’d be returning to Raw for tomorrow night’s show. WWE later denied his statement and claimed that he could not appear on Raw due to his Smackdown Live obligations. Roman Reigns has responded to WWE, noting, “Just have my music ready. I’ll be kicking things off on Raw at 8pm.” You can check out his tweets below.

It looks like Reigns is throwing his weight around and showing WWE that he calls the shots. As noted, WWE’s Smackdown live event that was set for tomorrow in Corbin, Kentucky was pushed all the way back to September. As a result, it’s been reported that top Smackdown Live Superstars will be appearing on Raw this week due to the sagging ratings.

😂😂 Just have my music ready.

I’ll be kicking things off on #Raw right at 8pm. https://t.co/DJsTczTKAF — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 5, 2019