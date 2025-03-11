Roman Reigns Appears On WWE Raw, Takes Out Both Seth Rollins & CM Punk

Seth Rollins won his cage match with CM Punk in the worst way on Raw courtesy of Roman Reigns, but Punk felt Reigns’ wrath as well. Monday night’s show was main evented by Rollins vs. Punk inside the cage, with the match coming to an end when Reigns came out and pulled Rollins from the ring. While that technically gave Rollins the win, Reigns immediately took Rollins out with a Superman Punch on the outside of the ring.

Reigns then went into the ring where Paul Heyman was seeing to Punk and grabbed the Best in the World, throwing him into the cage wall twice and hitting him with a spear. He stood over Punk to end the show.

Reigns was eliminated by Punk during the Royal Rumble at the same time as Rollins, who took out his frustrations on Reigns by assaulting him immediately after the elimination. This marks Reigns first appearance since then.

ROMAN REIGNS is BACK and he's out for REVENGE! ☝️#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bqx0mAWBOw — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2025