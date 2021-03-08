Roman Reigns Opens Up On WWE Return In 2019, Compares His Sneaker Game To The Rock & The Usos

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently interviewed by Complex, and he gave some insight into his WWE return in 2019 and how his choice of sneakers gives him confidence.

Reigns was asked about his RAW return two years ago to announce that his leukemia was in remission, and he mentioned how he focused on being himself and the emotions behind the announcement.

“In so many ways I felt so much confidence,” Reigns said. “So much gratitude within that moment. Man, it was special and I can get into but it would probably take way too long to explain all the emotions. I think that was one of those situations where I was able to kind of come out of the Roman character and just be Joe. That’s why you saw me the way I was. That’s why I was wearing Jordans and just kind of the casual look. For the most part, the Roman character, especially early on, I stayed in the fatigues and boots and stuff like that. But that moment, I kind of took that character armor off and exposed the real me and gave them a piece of me.”

Reigns also weighed in on who had the best sneaker game in the Anoa’i family.

“The Usos, they definitely have a nice selection,” Reigns said. “They’ve been rocking the 1s a lot for a long time. Dwayne [The Rock] has his own. That’s a different story. He’s making his own stuff at Under Armor. But as far as the diversity and the throwbacks and connecting with the culture of the shoes, I think I’m the guy. The proof is every Friday.

You can watch the full video below.