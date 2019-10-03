Roman Reigns on How The Fans Helped Him With His Fight With Leukemia, Says He Won’t Feud With The Rock on Smackdown

– WWE Superstar Roman Reigns appeared on FOX & Friends today on FOX News and promoted the debut of Friday Night Smackdown on the FOX Network set for tomorrow. Below are some highlights and a video of his appearance.

Roman Reigns on his cancer going into remission: “I am in remission, so I feel phenomenal. But to be honest, past physical health, I feel really good.”

Roman Reigns on his initial diagnosis when he was 22: “Yes, 11 years. Yeah. It started when I was 22 years old back in 2007. I was coming out of college trying to transition into the NFL. Me and my wife — my girlfriend at the time — were pregnant with our first daughter. So, life was really kind of flying at me. And obviously, with this diagnosis, it just really turned me upside down. And luckily for me, I’ve always just had a great support system through my family and we’re able to get past it and continue to push on and chase some goals of mine.”

Reigns on how tough it was to walk away and deal with his illness: “So tough, you know, especially as I’m sure as you all know, when you have goals and you chase them blindly, and it’s that tunnel vision, that’s how that Universal championship was for me. It wasn’t just about a title. It was just the position and conquering a goal that I had attained in my mind. So, to lose that moment was really tough.”

Reigns on being back: “I am. I am. And that’s what was so great is right there in that moment, the crowd, the WWE Universe, and just fans all over the world lifted me up, you know, for what was so tough. I was so nervous, I was so insecure about the news. Everybody’s love and support just really [helped me].”

Roman Reigns on sports have helped him: “You know, I think it’s helped out greatly. But to be honest, I think just really seeing — sports have always really a instilled a strong discipline and just being tough. But I think just seeing my mom and the love that she had for me and the hurt that she was going through, it just really motivated me to continue to push, to continue to heal and just to get past this.”

Reigns on if he’s willing to feud with The Rock who is appearing on Smackdown tomorrow: “No. You know, that’s my family. It’s great. Pretty much, Smackdown, this is all happening because of him and his catchphrases back in the day. To see where us we’re at 20 years later, it’s awesome to see him pay his respect to WWE and come back to entertain the fans.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

If using any of the above quotes, please credit FOX & Friends with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.