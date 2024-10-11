wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Teases WWE Smackdown Appearance: ‘Tonight, We Acknowledge Him’
October 11, 2024 | Posted by
Roman Reigns is set to sound off on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, and he’s teased a bit of what to expect from his appearance. Reigns is announced for tonight’s episode and will speak following the events of WWE Bad Blood, where he and Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu after Jimmy Uso came down to even the odds. Reigns posted to Twitter on Friday, writing:
“Tonight, We Acknowledge Him..
#SmackDown”
Last weekend’s show also saw The Rock come down out to the stage after the tag team match and stare at Rhodes, Reigns, and Uso.
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 11, 2024
