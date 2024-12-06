Roman Reigns Lists Getting Back WWE Title As One Of His Goals

In an interview with the SI Media podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns spoke about hsi goals in WWE and noted that getting back the title he lost at Wrestlemania is an important one. Reigns is currently in the middle of a Bloodline faction war.

He said: “A lot of work to be done. A lot of money to be made. Hopefully, we stay healthy. There are so many things. At this point, getting the big title back is important. We’re in the middle of sorting out the Ula Fala, sorting out the family business. That is far more personal and at times I wish we could have been able to handle this at the dinner table, breaking bread, the easier and older way. We’ve done it this way. At the end of the day, we can’t take our eye off the ball. Cody is the man right now and nobody in my Bloodline likes that. Nobody wants that. Jey seems to be friends with everybody these days. At the end of the day, we want the power, we want that stroke, we want the juice. We want to be prominent, we want to be positioned at the tippy top.“