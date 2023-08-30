Roman Reigns Has Been WWE Universal Champion For Three Years

Roman Reigns has hit another milestone today as he has been the WWE Universal Champion for three years straight. He won the title on August 30, 2020 at WWE Payback, defeating Braun Strowman and then-champion Bray Wyatt.

He has defended the title 29 times against the likes of Jey Uso, Strowman, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes.

He has been Universal Champion for 1,095 days – only Bruno Sammartino (1,237 & 2,803), Hulk Hogan (1,474) and Bob Backlund (2,135) have been champion longer.

Reigns became WWE Champion as well on April 3, 2022 and has held that belt for 511 days.