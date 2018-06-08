Roman Reigns on WWE’s Tough Schedule & Creating Memorable Moments

Roman Reigns was interviewed by Stephanie McMahon at the WWE For Your Consideration 2018 Emmy nomination campaign, here are some highlights courtesy of wrestlinginc.com…

“We don’t have an offseason. This is a weekly thing for us. 52 weeks a year,” said Reigns. “And it is grueling, and it is tough, and it’s not meant for everybody. But, when you achieve that goal, when you create those goosebumps… those are real, and regardless of what size crowd you’ve been in front of, or what was the best match, you still get them in the craziest moments, and those are the moments that make you feel truly alive. And when you see that effect that you have on that lady over there, or the man with his son, you know you’re creating those moments that you’re gonna be a part of for the rest of their life. And I think that’s why our fanbase is so strong, and that’s why it’s global because we’ve been able to share that connection with so many people.”