Roman Reigns Gives Young Fan Tickets, Meet & Greet For Bad Bunny Show

Roman Reigns surprised a young fan with VIP tickets to a Bad Bunny concert as well as a meet & greet with the rapper. The Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital took to Instagram to announce that Reigns gave Emma, a patient at the hospital, the tickets and meet & Greet with Bunny, who is her favorite artist.

The hospital wrote:

“Grab the tissues for a feel good, happy tears moment

@WWE Tribal Chief, @romanreigns, recently surprised our adorable patient, Emma, with VIP suite tickets and a private ‘meet and greet’ with her favorite artist, @BadBunnyPR, at his concert in Miami. Roman Reigns remembered her telling him how much she loved the superstar singer when he visited our Child Life Zone over the holidays, and with the help of some good friends, he made her dreams come true.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of #LarrysPrivateCarandLimoWorldwide and the support of Sergeant Robinson from the Miami Dade Police Department, Emma’s experience was nothing short of magical as she arrived to meet ‘el conejo malo’ in style. This unforgettable gesture created beautiful memories for our sweet girl and left a beaming smile on her face!

Thank you to @badbunnypr, @romanreigns and the @miamidadepd, for making Emma’s dreams a reality!

#JDCHFoundation #BadBunny #JDCH #JDCHKids #conejomalo”