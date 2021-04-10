WWE News: Roman Reigns Says He’s Crushing Dreams at WrestleMania, Sami Zayn Crashes Jake & Logan Paul’s Sparring Session

– Roman Reigns says everyone will win when he crushes Daniel Bryan and Edge’s dreams at WrestleMania 37. Tonight’s Smackdown saw Reigns cut a promo in which he said that he’s the man who changed Smackdown’s ratings and made the Universal Championship relevant. As such, when he puts down Edge and Bryan on Sunday, he’ll be doing WWE a favor:

– WWE posted a clip from Smackdown of Sami Zayn showing up uninvited to Logan and Jake Paul’s sparing session. Zayn complained about the clip of the visit that was shown, saying Paul reprimaned the guard who denied him re-entry before Kevin Owens came out and attacked Zayn: