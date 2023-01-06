Romen Reigns, Ronda Rousey Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Episode

WWE Raw celebrates its 30th anniversay with an episode this month, and both Romen Reigns and Ronda Rousey are now advertised for it. PWInsider reports that the two Smackdown stars are advertised for the show, which takes place on January 23rd in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Reigns is of course the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while Rousey just lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair on last week’s episode.

Tickets for the show are available here.