Ron Funches Interested In Becoming Pro Wrestling Manager, Wants To Work With Scorpio Sky In AEW

Actor and comedian Ron Funches has not been shy about his interest in pro wrestling, and in a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, he mentioned the possibility of becoming a manager in the industry.

When discussing his love of wrestling, Funches brought up that he’s already done some training and pondering the idea of working as a manager (via Fightful):

“I could take a bump if necessary. I’m surprisingly strong and also I’m quick-witted and could get heat, for sure. I could help a lot of wrestlers. Of course [I’ve thought about being a manager]. I went to wrestling school for three months at Santino Brothers Academy. The only things I wanted to do in life were stand up or wrestling.”

As for who he’d want to manage if he decides to pursue that route, Funches brought up Scorpio Sky as someone he thinks he’d work great with in AEW:

“The people I love can already talk. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens don’t need me. You know who I would be good with? Scorpio Sky. I think I’d be great with him. He’s talented, strong, good looking. I could go up there and say all these things for me.”

Sky recently formed a duo with Ethan Page in AEW after the latter joined the company last month at Revolution.