Ron Killings Recalls Crying After WWE Exit & Seeing Support From Fans & Talent

Ron Killings says he got emotional after his WWE exit, particularly in regard to the support he received from the wrestling community. Killings announced at the start of June that his WWE run was coming to an end, but he after a groundswell of support from fans and talent he was brought back at WWE Money in the Bank a few days later. He was a guest on Ringer Wrestling and was asked about his reaction to the situation; you can see the highlights below (per Fightful):

On his reaction to his release: “It was my lowest. I was crying. I cried. I cried for the love.”

On how he felt seeing the support from the talent and fans: “Unity. We’re talking about the world. Different countries. I got DMs, emails, tweets from different people. All different races, nationalities, walks of life. I cried just for the sake of humanity. Over me? We all agreed on one thing. ‘This is wrong.’ That was the most powerful thing I ever had in my life happen to me. For me, any adversity I went through, to be where I’m at. I stuck it out. I made lemonade out of chicken shit. Really, when we don’t know, the world is watching us. There were people who don’t wrestle across all social media, over 100 million. People that have been part of my legacy, I’m part of their legacy. People that grew up with me. When I meet fans and they’re like, ‘You remind me of my grandma, my grandpa, my dad, my brother, my sister, my aunt, my uncle.’ There are so many things tied into me with people. It was the most moving thing God has ever shown and given me.”