Ron Killings Discusses Possibly Taking a GM Role in WWE

– During a recent interview with BCP+, WWE Superstar Ron Killings discussed potentially becoming an on-air GM role at some point in WWE. Killings said of the idea (via Fightful), “That would be wild, boy the decisions I would make. Ooooh the decisions I would make. Bruh, this is the wrestling business, never say never.”

Killings last competed on the July 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, beating Aleister Black.