Various News: Ron Killings Releases New Single, Renee Paquette Talks With Mina Shirakawa
June 17, 2025
– Ron Killings has released a new single. The WWE star posted the video for his new track “Count My Sins” on Tuesday, and you can check it out below:
– The latest episode of AEW’s Close Up with Renee Paquette features the interviewer speaking with Mina Shirakawa:
