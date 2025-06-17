wrestling / News

Various News: Ron Killings Releases New Single, Renee Paquette Talks With Mina Shirakawa

June 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
R-Truth WWE Money in the Bank, Cody Rhodes Ron Killings Image Credit: WWE

– Ron Killings has released a new single. The WWE star posted the video for his new track “Count My Sins” on Tuesday, and you can check it out below:

– The latest episode of AEW’s Close Up with Renee Paquette features the interviewer speaking with Mina Shirakawa:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mina Shirakawa, Renee Paquette, Ron Killings, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading