– During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, WWE Superstar Ron Killings (formerly R-Truth) discussed the support he received from his colleagues in the WWE locker room after his recent exit when he was told WWE wasn’t renewing his contract. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ron Killings on his colleagues who showed their support for him after his WWE exit: “Rhea (Ripley) wearing my shirt. Me and Road Dogg are brothers from a different mother. I got calls. Kevin Owens was at his daughter’s dance recital. I’m talking about thousands of text messages. The unity. The love. There was so much in that. It put an S on my chest. I always call myself the Suntan Superman, but it made me feel…the phrase The People’s Champ, that was it.”

On the love he received being his championship: “People see me and I’ve helped them get through a certain time in their life. Somebody else may see it as, ‘He’s just goofy.’ Moments and opportunities I have, I made the best out of them. I do that in the ring and real life. A lot of that, people relate to it in their lives. That was powerful. Everything was balled up into that. I don’t know if it was watching me, growing with me, them feeling something. That was an emotional rollercoaster that the world experienced. There is more to it. I still go back and try to pick things out. ‘What does that mean?’ You gotta stop and smell the roses. I could’ve forgotten who I was. As a person, we get knocked down in life a lot. That kind of love, support, and motivation that put an S on my chest. ‘You are our champ. We love you and what you represent and how you make us feel.’ My title and championship is those hundreds and millions of people. I don’t need no material. I have organic living fresh proof that the love is the championship.”