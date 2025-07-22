– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, WWE Superstar Ron Killings discussed being kicked out of The Judgment Day and then also talked about potentially reuniting with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Killings noted that they could call themselves The Terror Triplets, or The Three Ts.

Killings was asked about if he ever looks back at The Judgment Day storyline and mentions to Priest and Ripley that they shouldn’t have kicked him out of the group. Ron Killings said on the topic (via Fightful), “No, you never look back though- you can’t go forward if you look back. Imagine me, Damian, and Rhea now? That’s what I look forward to, The Terror Triplets. The Three Ts! We just made the name right there. The Three Ts!”

Ron Killings defeated Aleister Black earlier this month on WWE SmackDown. On last week’s show, Damian Priest defeated Carmelo Hayes via disqualification. Rhea Ripley will be competing at WWE SummerSlam 2025 next month, competing in a Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Title against Iyo Sky and reigning champion Naomi.