– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Superstar Ron Killings (formerly R-Truth) responded to Bully Ray, who previously commented on Killings cutting off his braids earlier this week on Monday Night Raw. Bully Ray offered some criticism to Killings’ promo on Raw, saying he didn’t want to hear Killings use the name or word “Truth” in his promos any further. Killings didn’t appreciate the comments. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ron Killings on Bully Ray not wanting to hear him mention “Truth” anymore: “Who the f*** he talking to? Who he telling me who I am? I know who I am! I’m protecting him! See, bverybody has somebody trying to tell them who the f*** they are! I know who I am! I not the nice (guy). I’m driving now! Don’t let nobody tell you who you are. You know you better than anybody else know. I know me better than anybody else know me too. And they better put some respect on my name because I am the truth, so help me! How are you gonna tell me why I cut my hair? I do what I want to do. It ain’t that nice time no more. But I’m not…I’m not angry. I won’t be taken advantage of no more. Things are going to change around here. I’m driving now.”

On how he is in the driver’s seat now: “I don’t think people really understand. You’re gonna have a lot of people give their input and think they are the maestro of your life, emotions, and thoughts. Ain’t nobody the maestro of me or for me. I do me. I wish you would. I feel different. I feel more alive than I have ever felt. I’m driving now. Y’all can tell everybody that.”

Killings made a shocking return to WWE last Saturday at Money in the Bank. He attacked John Cena during the main event, helping Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso beat Cena and Logan Paul. Two nights later on Raw, Killings cut off his braids, declaring that he was R-Truth no more.