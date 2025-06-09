Ron Killings Set To Speak On WWE Raw

Ron Killings will have the mic on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on Monday that Killings, who returned and attacked John Cena in the main event of Money in the Bank, will speak on tonight’s show.

The updated card for the show, which airs live on Netflix, is:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER

* Queen of the Ring Tournament Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane

* King of the Ring Tournament Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker vs. Penta

* Ron Killings, Nikki Bella, John Cena and Seth Rollins all to appear