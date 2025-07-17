Ron Killings Reflects On WWE Comeback, Says It’s Not Over Between Him & John Cena

Ron Killings recently shared his thoughts on his WWE comeback and says he’s not done with John Cena. Killings made his return following a brief time away from WWE in June and took aim at John Cena, costing him and Logan Paul their match at Money in the Bank. Killings spoke with the Toronto Sun for a new interview and spoke about his comeback and more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On his return: “The outreach (is what I’ll remember the most from this recent stretch of my career). The outreach, the love. I think it was meant for me and it was meant for everybody. Through all social media, talking about over 100 million reactions of emotions and of unifying on one thing. So if anything, it shows that we all can come together on something. Regardless of what, how, when, where, boom, we all came together on something. So that was showing that good in humanity, man. That was great.”

On John Cena: “Oh, it ain’t over (between John Cena & I). He gotta turn back who he was. He hurt people’s heart. You just asked me the good stuff about him. He betrayed people…”