Ron Simmons Announced for Next Episode of Broken Skull Sessions
February 8, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE has announced Hall of Famer and former WCW World Champion Ron Simmons as the next guest for Steve Austin on The Broken Skull Sessions. The new episode will debut on Friday, February 18 on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. You can check out the announcement below.
WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons joins @steveaustinBSR on the next episode of #BrokenSkullSessions, and it drops Friday, 2/18 exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else…
DAMN! pic.twitter.com/5y17g98hqi
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 8, 2022
