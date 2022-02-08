wrestling / News

Ron Simmons Announced for Next Episode of Broken Skull Sessions

February 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Broken Skull Sessons - Ron Simmons Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has announced Hall of Famer and former WCW World Champion Ron Simmons as the next guest for Steve Austin on The Broken Skull Sessions. The new episode will debut on Friday, February 18 on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. You can check out the announcement below.

