Ron Simmons Announced for WrestleCon 2021

– WrestleCon has announced WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World champion Ron Simmons as the guest for this year’s WrestleCon 2021. You can see the announcement below.

WrestleCon 2021 is set for WrestleMania Week in Tampa Florida and will be held from April 8-11. More details on the event’s hotel information and COVID-19 safety protocols are available HERE. Tickets for the event will go on sale February 26.