Ron Simmons Named Recipient of 2023 Cauliflower Alley Club Lifetime Achievement Award

The Cauliflower Alley Club has announced that Ron Simmons is the 2023 recipient of the Lou Thesz/Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award. This comes after Mickie James was given this year’s Women’s Wrestling Award. The announcement reads:

Ron Simmons Named the Cauliflower Alley Club’s 2023 Lou Thesz / Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree

The Cauliflower Alley Club (CAC) is delighted to announce Ron Simmons as the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Lou Thesz/ Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award. This distinguished honor celebrates Simmons’ extraordinary contributions to the wrestling industry, his exemplary sportsmanship, and his remarkable journey from the football field to becoming a wrestling legend.

Simmons, known for his formidable presence and unparalleled athleticism, began his illustrious career as a standout football player before transitioning into the world of professional wrestling. As a defensive tackle for Florida State University, Simmons earned widespread acclaim as a dominant force on the gridiron. His tenacity and skill propelled him to achieve notable milestones, including consensus All-American status and the prestigious Lombardi Award, bestowed upon the nation’s top collegiate lineman or linebacker.

Following his successful college football career, Simmons took his immense talent to the professional level. He played for the National Football League’s (NFL) Cleveland Browns in 1981 and 1982 and, later, the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) Ottawa Rough Riders and the United States Football League’s (USFL) Tampa Bay Bandits, leaving a lasting impact on all three leagues. Although football provided a solid foundation for his athletic prowess, it was in the world of professional wrestling where Simmons would truly leave an indelible mark.

Stepping into the squared circle, Simmons became one half of the formidable tag team known as Doom, tagging with partner Butch Reed in World Championship Wrestling (WCW). He, then, went on to become a member of the Acolyte Protection Agency (APA) alongside John Bradshaw Layfield. The APA wreaked havoc in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), captivating fans with their undeniable charisma, formidable skills, and unyielding dominance. Their intense partnership made them a force to be reckoned with, further solidifying Simmons’ place among wrestling’s most iconic figures.

Simmons’ historic achievement in WCW forever etched his name in the annals of professional wrestling history. In 1992, Simmons made history by defeating Big Van Vader to become the first-ever African American World Heavyweight Champion in WCW, shattering barriers and inspiring generations of wrestlers from diverse backgrounds.

Beyond his in-ring accomplishments, Simmons’ impact on the wrestling community extends to mentoring and coaching aspiring talent. His commitment to nurturing the next generation of wrestlers has left an enduring legacy and solidified his reputation as a respected figure in the industry.

The Cauliflower Alley Club is honored to bestow the Lou Thesz/ Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award upon Ron Simmons, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the wrestling industry, his inspiring journey from the football field to the ring, and his unwavering commitment to the sport. Simmons will be formally presented with the award at the CAC’s annual reunion, to be held on Aug. 28-30 at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Reunion tickets and Cauliflower Alley Club membership is available for purchase at www.caulifloweralleyclub.org. Once you have confirmed your membership and purchased a reunion ticket on the site an email will be sent to you containing a passkey code and instructions to obtain a CAC discounted rate on a Plaza hotel room. Please note, both a CAC membership and 2023 reunion ticket purchase is a must to get the discounted hotel room rate and the cut-off date to book discounted rooms is July 26th.