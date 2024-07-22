Ronda Rousey Addresses Potential MMA Return

Ronda Rousey made a name for herself in MMA, becoming a megastar for the company before dropping her last two fights.

She lost to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015 and then to Amanda Nunes in December 2016. She went to WWE, where she had two runs, with her last WWE match being a loss to Shayna Baszler at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Rousey was asked about a potential UFC return.

“I appreciate when people ask. Maybe it means they still miss me. If I could, I definitely would. If I want to have a whole basketball team full of kids, I can’t take any more detours. I’ve always wanted to be a mom with a lot of kids,” Rousey said.