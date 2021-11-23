Ronda Rousey Doesn’t Think She’s Under WWE Contract, Still in Touch With Stephanie McMahon

– Former WWE Raw Women’s champion Ronda Rousey recently took part in a Facebook Gaming livestream, and she was asked about her current WWE contract status (h/t POST Wrestling). According to Rousey, she doesn’t think she’s still under WWE contract.

Rousey stated during the livestream, “[Person in chatroom] is asking if I’m still under contract with WWE. I technically — I don’t think I am. But who knows? That’s a question for the lawyers.”

When asked if she’s had contact with WWE executive Triple H about a return, Rousey said she’s not spoken with him since his recent cardiac event that he suffered last September. However, Rousey did state that she does keep in touch with Stephanie McMahon.

Rousey added, “I actually keep in touch with Steph [McMahon] because she’s sweet and we send each other baby pictures. I haven’t talked to Triple H since before he had his — he had like a heart surgery or something. Hope he’s doing all right.”

Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne welcomed their first child, daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, in September. She last appeared for WWE in the main event at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.