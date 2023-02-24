Ronda Rousey Advertised For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE is now advertising Ronda Rousey for this Monday’s episode of WWE RAW in Grand Rapids, MI. While she has not been announced for the show officially, she’s listed on the live event page along with the usual RAW stars.

It’s possible she will be at the taping for a dark match. However, this episode is notable for featuring a women’s tag team title match between Damage CTRL and the team of Becky Lynch and Lita. It was reported earlier this month that there were plans for Rousey and women’s tag team titles at Wrestlemania. Rousey’s partner, Shayna Baszler, is not currently advertised for the show.