Various News: Ronda Rousey Advertised for Monday’s Raw, Liv Morgan Comments on Raw Loss, What Do Impact Wrestlers Love About Independence Day?

– It was announced on last night’s WWE Raw that Ronda Rousey will be at Extreme Rules, sitting at ringside. She is working several live events this weekend and has been locally advertised for Monday’s Raw, despite her storyline suspension.

– Following her loss to Ember Moon on last night’s WWE Raw, Liv Morgan posted the following o Twitter…

I only lost last night cause I was missing my bae @RubyRiottWWE .. don’t feel too special @WWEEmberMoon … I’m sure I’ll see you in that ring again 👅💙😏 — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 3, 2018

– The Impact Wrestling roster discusses what they love about Independence Day…