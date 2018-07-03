Quantcast

 

Various News: Ronda Rousey Advertised for Monday’s Raw, Liv Morgan Comments on Raw Loss, What Do Impact Wrestlers Love About Independence Day?

July 3, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ronda Rousey WWE Elimination Chamber

– It was announced on last night’s WWE Raw that Ronda Rousey will be at Extreme Rules, sitting at ringside. She is working several live events this weekend and has been locally advertised for Monday’s Raw, despite her storyline suspension.

– Following her loss to Ember Moon on last night’s WWE Raw, Liv Morgan posted the following o Twitter…

– The Impact Wrestling roster discusses what they love about Independence Day…

