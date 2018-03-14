Ronda Rousey Advertised For Remaining Raws Before WrestleMania Again

– Okay, NOW Ronda Rousey is advertised for all the Raws before WrestleMania 34. Venue ads have Rousey advertised for the March 19th, March 26th and April 2nd episodes of the Monday night WWE show before WrestleMania 34 on April 8th in New Orleans.

Rousey was removed from ads for certain Raws earlier this week after being previously explicitly advertised for all Raws before the PPV. Another report noted that Rousey missed this week’s Raw due to undergoing routine medical testing and was never intended to be advertised for Monday. The original announcement of Rousey appearing on every Raw leading to WrestleMania had been posted in error, but Rousey was (and is) expected to be at every Raw after that.