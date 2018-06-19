Quantcast

 

Ronda Rousey Advertised For Several WWE Events During Her Suspension

June 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ronda Rousey WWE Elimination Chamber

Ronda Rousey was suspended on last night’s WWE Raw, but according to wrestlinginc.com, is still being advertised for several WWE live events. Those dates include…

* June 24 – RAW live event in Anaheim, CA
* June 25 – Monday Night RAW in San Diego, CA
* July 6 – RAW live event in Philadelphia, PA
* July 7 – RAW live event at MSG
* July 8 – RAW live event in Bridgeport, CT
* July 9 – Monday Night RAW in Boston, MA
* July 16 – Monday Night RAW in Buffalo, NY

