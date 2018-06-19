wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Advertised For Several WWE Events During Her Suspension
June 19, 2018 | Posted by
Ronda Rousey was suspended on last night’s WWE Raw, but according to wrestlinginc.com, is still being advertised for several WWE live events. Those dates include…
* June 24 – RAW live event in Anaheim, CA
* June 25 – Monday Night RAW in San Diego, CA
* July 6 – RAW live event in Philadelphia, PA
* July 7 – RAW live event at MSG
* July 8 – RAW live event in Bridgeport, CT
* July 9 – Monday Night RAW in Boston, MA
* July 16 – Monday Night RAW in Buffalo, NY