WWE News: Ronda Rousey Shares Anniversary Vacation Vlog, Total Divas Bonus Clips for This Week, Video on Longtime NXT Fans

– Ronda Rousey released a new vlog this week showing her and her husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne, visiting the Scotlyn Ranch in Idaho for their anniversary. You can check out that video below.

Speaking of Rousey, PWInsider reports that this week’s episode of 9-1-1 on FOX, which featured Rousey, drew 7.334 million overnight viewers.

– WWE released some bonus clips for this week’s episode of Total Divas. You can check those out below.





– WWE released a video of the longtime NXT fans. You can check out that video below.