wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Shares Anniversary Vacation Vlog, Total Divas Bonus Clips for This Week, Video on Longtime NXT Fans
October 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Ronda Rousey released a new vlog this week showing her and her husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne, visiting the Scotlyn Ranch in Idaho for their anniversary. You can check out that video below.
Speaking of Rousey, PWInsider reports that this week’s episode of 9-1-1 on FOX, which featured Rousey, drew 7.334 million overnight viewers.
– WWE released some bonus clips for this week’s episode of Total Divas. You can check those out below.
– WWE released a video of the longtime NXT fans. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Billy Gunn Being Burned Out in 2004, Leaving For TNA and Forming Voodoo Kin Mafia
- Eric Bischoff on How His Relationship With Vince McMahon Has Changed Over the Years
- Carmella on Receiving Death Threats After Cory Graves’ Ex-Wife Accused Her of Breaking Up Their Marriage
- Jon Moxley Reveals Chris Jericho Called Him First to Come Work for AEW, Jericho Didn’t Like Getting Handed a Script and Being Told What to Say