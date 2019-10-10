wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Shares Anniversary Vacation Vlog, Total Divas Bonus Clips for This Week, Video on Longtime NXT Fans

October 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Travis Browne Ronda Rousey Raw

– Ronda Rousey released a new vlog this week showing her and her husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne, visiting the Scotlyn Ranch in Idaho for their anniversary. You can check out that video below.

Speaking of Rousey, PWInsider reports that this week’s episode of 9-1-1 on FOX, which featured Rousey, drew 7.334 million overnight viewers.

– WWE released some bonus clips for this week’s episode of Total Divas. You can check those out below.


– WWE released a video of the longtime NXT fans. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Ronda Rousey, Total Divas, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading