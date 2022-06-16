wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Announced For WWE Live Event In Quebec
June 16, 2022
The Vidéotron Centre is advertising Ronda Rousey for an upcoming WWE live event in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. AT this time, it simply says she’ll be visiting the city and it doesn’t list her as being in a match. This will be the WWE’s first show in the city in eight years.
Charlotte Flair is also advertised, along with Ricochet, Natalya and Sheamus. It also promotes Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn for the August 21 event.
