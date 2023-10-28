wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Announced for Wrestling Revolver Unreal on November 16
– It looks like Ronda Rousey’s retirement was fairly short-lived. As noted, shortly after Wrestling Revolver announced an event in Los Angeles in November, Ronda Rousey later posted on X, “How very convenient…🤔” And now it’s official, Wrestling Revolver has announced that the former WWE and UFC champion will be making her debut for the promotion at the upcoming event.
Wrestling Revolver Unreal is scheduled for November 16 at the Homenetmen Glendale Ararat in Los Angeles, California. It will be streamed live on FITE+. Ronda Rousey recently returned to the ring, teaming with her friend Marina Shafir at last Thursday’s Lucha VaVOOM event. They faced Brian Kendrick and Taya Valkyrie.
🚨BREAKING🚨#RevolverUNREAL
11.16.23 – 8pmPT
Homenetmen Glendale Ararat
Los Angeles, CA
LIVE on @FiteTV
The DEBUT of RONDA ROUSEY!
Tickets go on sale THIS MONDAY, Oct 30th at 8pmET//5pmPT: https://t.co/mOxgSQzp6e
(PART OF PROCEEDS DONATED TO MAUI WILDFIRE RELIEF.) pic.twitter.com/KPRHYuBMQh
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) October 28, 2023