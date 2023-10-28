– It looks like Ronda Rousey’s retirement was fairly short-lived. As noted, shortly after Wrestling Revolver announced an event in Los Angeles in November, Ronda Rousey later posted on X, “How very convenient…🤔” And now it’s official, Wrestling Revolver has announced that the former WWE and UFC champion will be making her debut for the promotion at the upcoming event.

Wrestling Revolver Unreal is scheduled for November 16 at the Homenetmen Glendale Ararat in Los Angeles, California. It will be streamed live on FITE+. Ronda Rousey recently returned to the ring, teaming with her friend Marina Shafir at last Thursday’s Lucha VaVOOM event. They faced Brian Kendrick and Taya Valkyrie.