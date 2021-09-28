wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Announces Birth Of Daughter
September 27, 2021 | Posted by
Ronda Rousey is a mother, having announced the birth of her daughter on Monday. Rousey posted to her Instagram to note that she gave birth to her and Travis Browne’s first child, captioning the photo “La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne,” relating to Browne’s Hawaiian heritage.
Rousey has been away from WWE since WrestleMania 35 and noted at the time that she wanted to start a family.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy family.
