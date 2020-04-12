wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Takes Another Shot At ‘Jabronie Marks’, Beats Up Hulk Hogan Buddy
After saying in a recent interview that WWE fans are ungrateful, Ronda Rousey sparked major pushback from the likes of Lana, Alexa Bliss, and Nia Jax, all of whom took exception to Rousey calling WWE “fake fighting.”
Rousey already posted earlier on Saturday that she’s the “kayfabe killer” and that anyone who is upset about her calling wrestling “fake fighting” has never been in a real fight.
She concluded Saturday with another tweet taking shots at the “marks” that “don’t know it a work” while she beat up a Hulk Hogan buddy: “Goodnight #ROWDYONES and jabronie marks without a life that don’t know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot,marks”
Goodnight #ROWDYONES and jabronie marks without a life that don't know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot,marks pic.twitter.com/hoif5DEGM8
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 12, 2020
