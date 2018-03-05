Ronda Rousey Appearing on Every Raw Leading Up To WrestleMania 34

WWE announced today that Ronda Rousey will appear on every episode of Raw leading up to WrestleMania 34. Here is the announcement…

Raw is about to get a lot more Rowdy!

It has been announced that Ronda Rousey will appear on every single episode of Raw leading up to WrestleMania. “Rowdy” Ronda will make special appearances in:

3/5 – BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee

3/12 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

3/19 – American Airlines Center, Dallas

3/26 – Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland

4/2 – Philips Arena, Atlanta

What impact will Rousey have on the Road to WrestleMania? Tune in to Raw every week to find out!