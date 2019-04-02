WWE News: Ronda Rousey Appearing on Today This Week, Karl Anderson’s Trademark Application Suspended

– Good thing Ronda Rousey got out of jail, because she’s set to appear on The Today Show this week. PWInsider reports that Rousey will appear on the show in the 9 PM hour on Thursday ahead of her match with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania.

– The site also reports that Karl Anderson’s trademark application is on hold. Anderson filed a trademark on his ring name in January, and the application is suspended due to WWE’s active ongoing trademark application that was filed earlier. Once WWE’s application either rejected or registered, it will move forward and if WWE’s is registered, then Anderson’s would likely be rejected.