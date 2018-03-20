Ronda Rousey Appears in Live Segment During Raw Taping (Video)

– Ronda Rousey appeared in front of the live crowd after last night’s WWE Raw. Dana Brooke confronted Rousey and said she was in the wrong ring. She said that Stephanie McMahon would make Rousey “her property” at WrestleMania and told her to get out of the ring. Rousey laughed and said she’d like to see Brooke try and blocked a punch before tossing her out of the ring. WWE posted the following video…