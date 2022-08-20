wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
The segment comes after Rousey was “fined and suspended” for attacking a WWE official at SummerSlam for missing that Liv Morgan’s shoulders were down in their Smackdown Women’s Championship match.
And on episode number 1200 of #SmackDown, @RondaRousey chose…violence! pic.twitter.com/g7uLbFBk9G
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2022
.@RondaRousey gets arrested. @WWERomanReigns is here.
And #SmackDown is just getting started! pic.twitter.com/ZoRc0o76Zz
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Details On Backstage Reaction to End of NXT UK, Plans For NXT Europe and More
- Zoey Stark Reportedly Injured, Her Team May Be Replaced On Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On The Current Plan For AEW All Out Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Rumor on CM Punk Expressing Displeasure With AEW, Some Thought He Might Almost Stay Home From Dynamite