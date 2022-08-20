Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.

The segment comes after Rousey was “fined and suspended” for attacking a WWE official at SummerSlam for missing that Liv Morgan’s shoulders were down in their Smackdown Women’s Championship match.