Ronda Rousey Has Awkward Exchanges During ESPN Interviews

Ronda Rousey had a couple of uncomfortable exchanges while making the media rounds with ESPN. The two interview segments in question took place on ESPN Radio with Golic and Wingo and on ESPN First Take with Max Kellerman, and are getting a lot of attention on social media. You can see the video for both below, along with transcripts per Wrestling Inc:

Well this is painfully awkward. Ronda Rousey misunderstands question, gets annoyed. pic.twitter.com/Pt7XwVRazh — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) March 27, 2018

Golic: Let’s go back and start with when you knew you were done with MMA, when you knew in your mind you were not gonna fight anymore.

Rousey: I never said that.

Golic: Ah, so there is a possibility that you could go back, in time?

Rousey: There’s a possibility that I can go back in time? That’s your question to me?

Golic: Go back in time and fight, go back in the Octagon.

Rousey: I do not have the ability to go back in time, no.

Golic: Would you fight again?

Rousey: I don’t know.

🤦🏻‍♂️ Oh my dear lord … This interaction between Ronda Rousey and Max Kellerman hit a 10 on the awkward scale BTW, WWE … Ronda has BARELY spoken since joining the company and you put her on ‘FIRST TAKE’ with these guys?!?! pic.twitter.com/jBhF2aCPYm — Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) March 27, 2018

Kellerman: Why do you think there was kind of a negative backlash to you after the loss?

Rousey: Ummm…

Kellerman: In other words, people, you must be aware, in the MMA world there was a lot of talk – well she was overrated, she was this, she was that. And my point of view at the time, and remains, is that you achieved amazing heights. Almost no one wins forever, everyone suffers setbacks but there seemed to be an unusual amount of negative pushback after your loss. Did you not experience that?

Rousey: I experience a lot of people who quote “some people” that are really just afraid to state their own opinion.

Kellerman: Do you think that’s my opinion?

Rousey: *shrugs*

Kellerman: No, that’s not my opinion, I can tell you right now. That’s not my opinion. I thought you achieved amazing things. I was and am, remain a big fan of your fighting and of you. That’s not me saying “some people” meaning me, that’s me saying I read and heard from others, and defended you.

Rousey: Well, thank you for defending me. I appreciate that.