Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to Team Up on Next Week’s Raw
– The Raw Women’s Championship match competitors at WrestleMania will team up on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on Monday that Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will be on one side of a six-woman tag team match against the Riott Squad.
The match comes after Rousey, Flair and Lynch faced the Riott Squad members in individual matches in a Beat the Clock Challenge this week. Lynch beat Liv Morgan in 1:17 to win the challenge, with Rousey beating Sarah Logan in 1:25 and Flair being unable to beat Ruby Riott in less than that time.
Raw takes place next Monday and airs live on USA Network. It’s the final Raw before WrestleMania 35.
NEXT WEEK: @RondaRousey @MsCharlotteWWE & @BeckyLynchWWE will have to JOIN FORCES on #RAW to take on The #RiottSquad in #6WomanTag action! pic.twitter.com/KS5Q4Ad6Ih
— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2019
