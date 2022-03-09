Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch Named Top Two Trolled Female Pro Athletes

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch rank at the top of the most trolled professional female athletes. BonusFinder has posted an article in support of International Women’s Day looking at how much abuse online that pro female athletes face, comparing the total number of tweets they’ve received and comparing the positive to negative ones.

Rousey and Lynch ranked at #1 and 2, with 83.1% of 5,035 tweets directed at Rousey registering as negative. Lynch’s percentage of negative tweets sent her way was 76.19% of 8,705 total tweets.

It’s worth noting that Paige VanZant, who has been involved with AEW, didn’t make the list because of the low number of total tweets sent her way, but she had a 73.11% ratio of negative-to-positive tweets.