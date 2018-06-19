Quantcast

 

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Begins Her Suspension Countdown, Miz Plays Dragon Ball Z On UpUpDownDown, Natalya Comments on Rousey’s Suspension

June 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ronda Rousey WWE Raw 42318

– Following her suspension on last night’s WWE Raw, Ronda Rousey has officially started her countdown to a return…

29 days @alexa_bliss_wwe_

A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

– Natalya posted the following, commenting on the suspension…

– Here is the Miz, playing Dragon Ball Z on UpUpDownDown…

