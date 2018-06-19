wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Begins Her Suspension Countdown, Miz Plays Dragon Ball Z On UpUpDownDown, Natalya Comments on Rousey’s Suspension
June 19, 2018 | Posted by
– Following her suspension on last night’s WWE Raw, Ronda Rousey has officially started her countdown to a return…
– Natalya posted the following, commenting on the suspension…
I can’t say I blame @RondaRousey … what happened at #MITB last night didn’t seem right https://t.co/F6o83uPIOI
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 19, 2018
– Here is the Miz, playing Dragon Ball Z on UpUpDownDown…