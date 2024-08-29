– Former WWE Superstar and UFC legend Ronda Rousey recently joined Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss her WWE career, and her disappointment that she never quite reached the heights of her WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34. Rousey believes WWE gave her “less and less” support to get better in the ring as time went on. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On feeling she never reached the height of her WrestleMania 34 match: “Because I got weeks to prepare, all the best minds in the business throwing their two cents in. Triple H, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels is helping us out, Michael Hayes, Sara Amato. Everybody that saw it would give their two cents and be like, ‘do this, do that…’ and it was the product of a lot of different people and time and practice and precision and things like that. To when it got to the day of the event, it was just like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so excited, I know exactly [what to do in] this match.’ I always wanted to recreate that feeling, but I was never allowed ever again.”

On receiving less resources from WWE as her career progressed: If they put the machine behind these people, they would be doing so much more than they are now,”

Ronda Rousey departed from WWE last year after losing an MMA Rules match to her friend, Shayna Baszler, at WWE SummerSlam 2023.