– During a recent interview with The New York Post, newly crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Ronda Rousey discussed her victory and the current state of the WWE women’s division. Below are some highlights:

Ronda Rousey on the biggest challenge being the lack of competition: “Well, the lack of competition is really the problem. I mean, we want to be the most active champions out there. I want to be able to defend this title every week and even twice a week on both ‘SmackDown’ and ‘Raw.’ But with how dismally shallow the women’s division is right now, there’s not enough women around here to keep us busy for a month. And so that’s the biggest challenge that we have is to get this company to actually care and invest into this tag division.”

Rousey on the current state of the WWE women’s division: “It was like the entire women’s division just got stripped clean. And now we’re the women that are the women that are left trying to piece together, you know, stories and a division, a tag division with around 10 women or even less on each roster. I mean, we’re trying the best that we can to make chicken s–t into chicken salad, and we made some amazing chicken salad (Monday night).”

On what sets her and Shayna Baszler apart from other tag teams: “No, I think that’s the one thing that really sets us apart from every single person, every single tag team in, in the history of this company is that we’ve, we came here already tested and we came here already closer than anyone’s ever been. We’ve literally fought together, bled together, cried together everything. And so there’s nothing that’s going to tear us apart, especially not a fantasy-land company like this.”

Rousey and Shayna Baszler won a Fatal 4-Way match on last night’s WWE Raw to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.