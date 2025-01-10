wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Announces Birth Of Second Daughter
WWE and UFC alumna Ronda Rousey has announced the birth of her second daughter. Rousey posted to Instagram on Thursday to announce the arrival of her second child with Travis Browne. The baby girl’s name is Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne.
Rousey and Browne’s first daughter, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō, was born in September of 2021. You can see today’s Instagram post below.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the family!
